close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

Red Bull's technical guru Adrian Newey has revealed a change in his relationship with Christian Horner since announcing his resignation.

It was recently announced that Newey will leave the team at the beginning of 2025, bringing to an end a partnership that has lasted almost two decades.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Newey has long been revered as a design genius in his time spent with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, with whom he has won 13 world championship titles.

The Newey-designed RB20 will go down in history as the most successful car of all time, winning 21 out of the 22 races in the season and allowing Max Verstappen to cruise to his third consecutive world championship title.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025
Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Newey reveals more relaxed environment

While the exact reason for Newey's departure has not been given, the ongoing turbulence surrounding team principal Horner is largely thought to have upset the 65-year-old, who managed to negotiate down his long period of gardening leave.

Where Newey will go next remains unclear, with Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren all being linked with the design guru's services over the past few months.

Now, in a column with The Times, Newey has revealed what his day-to-day life is like with Red Bull now that he has announced his departure.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have worked together since 2006

He suggested in the interview that his relationship with Horner has a more 'relaxed' element to it, with the pair having been good friends over a long period of success with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"I resigned from the Red Bull F1 team in May but kept the same office, although now I’m working on an F1-inspired hypercar for the company that anyone can buy," Newey revealed.

"The RB17 is a unique challenge: it’s designed for drivers from those with a low level of experience right up to somebody used to a racetrack. Just 50 are being built — I’ve already ordered mine.

"I still eat lunch in the canteen with Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull F1. Pasta in a creamy mushroom sauce is a favourite. It certainly feels more relaxed now I’ve stepped away from motorsport. After lunch I work at my drawing board. I’ve always designed with a pen and paper rather than a computer."

READ MORE: Rap star RIDICULES Verstappen at the British Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Adrian Newey
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

  • 2 uur geleden
Depth of Perez's F1 struggles REVEALED in Haas stunner
Latest F1 News

Depth of Perez's F1 struggles REVEALED in Haas stunner

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

Corey LaJoie REFUSES to apologize after Kyle Busch incident

  • 28 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future

  • 2 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 team take major damage after HUGE storm hits Hungarian GP

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Gossip

Newey drops HUGE hint on F1 future

  • Yesterday 22:00
IndyCar

Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x