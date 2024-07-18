Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year
Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year
Red Bull's technical guru Adrian Newey has revealed a change in his relationship with Christian Horner since announcing his resignation.
It was recently announced that Newey will leave the team at the beginning of 2025, bringing to an end a partnership that has lasted almost two decades.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Newey has long been revered as a design genius in his time spent with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, with whom he has won 13 world championship titles.
The Newey-designed RB20 will go down in history as the most successful car of all time, winning 21 out of the 22 races in the season and allowing Max Verstappen to cruise to his third consecutive world championship title.
Newey reveals more relaxed environment
While the exact reason for Newey's departure has not been given, the ongoing turbulence surrounding team principal Horner is largely thought to have upset the 65-year-old, who managed to negotiate down his long period of gardening leave.
Where Newey will go next remains unclear, with Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren all being linked with the design guru's services over the past few months.
Now, in a column with The Times, Newey has revealed what his day-to-day life is like with Red Bull now that he has announced his departure.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
He suggested in the interview that his relationship with Horner has a more 'relaxed' element to it, with the pair having been good friends over a long period of success with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
"I resigned from the Red Bull F1 team in May but kept the same office, although now I’m working on an F1-inspired hypercar for the company that anyone can buy," Newey revealed.
"The RB17 is a unique challenge: it’s designed for drivers from those with a low level of experience right up to somebody used to a racetrack. Just 50 are being built — I’ve already ordered mine.
"I still eat lunch in the canteen with Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull F1. Pasta in a creamy mushroom sauce is a favourite. It certainly feels more relaxed now I’ve stepped away from motorsport. After lunch I work at my drawing board. I’ve always designed with a pen and paper rather than a computer."
READ MORE: Rap star RIDICULES Verstappen at the British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Corey LaJoie REFUSES to apologize after Kyle Busch incident
- 28 minutes ago
Newey reveals key Horner relationship change after chaotic year
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo given major boost over troubled F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team take major damage after HUGE storm hits Hungarian GP
- 3 uur geleden
Newey drops HUGE hint on F1 future
- Yesterday 22:00
Sting Ray Robb announces DECISION on Toronto race after 109G smash
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep