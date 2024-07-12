NASCAR team announce HUGE signing of new crew chief
Spire Motorsports have made a huge coup in signing Stewart Haas crew chief Rodney Childers.
Childers will take over from Ryan Sparks as crew chief on Spire's No. 7 car next year, working with driver Corey LaJoie.
The 48-year-old currently serves as crew chief for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford team with driver Josh Berry, after SHR announced the team will end its operations at the end of this season.
Childers seems like the perfect candidate to help Spire achieve its first Cup Series victory since 2019.
NEWS: @SpireMotorsport announces @RodneyChilders4 will crew chief @CoreyLaJoie and the No. 7 team in 2025. pic.twitter.com/nbsixhAYHh— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 9, 2024
Can Childers change Spire’s fortunes?
Childers' impressive record as crew chief achieving 40 Cup Series victories and 10 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearances, and he could be the missing ingredient to help Spire.
The team have come so close to achieving race wins with LaJoie this season, yet that first Cup series victory still alludes the 32-year old.
Spire’s best result this season was a second place finish at the Ally 400, where rookie Zane Smith stood on the podium.
Their highest performing driver, however, is Carson Hocevar, who is currently 25th in the driver standings.

