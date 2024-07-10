F1 pundit urges Red Bull to AXE Perez

A Formula 1 pundit has urged Red Bull to make a decision about their driver Sergio Perez, suggesting he should be replaced immediately.

Red Bull are currently cruising their way towards a third successive constructors' title, but seemingly are doing so with the points of one driver.

Max Verstappen continues to set the pace amongst his competitors, and recently extended his lead over Lando Norris in the drivers' championship after finishing one place ahead of his McLaren counterpart at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Despite the Dutchman being some way off his best this season, he remains firmly on track to be crowned world champion for the fourth straight year.

Christian Horner has consistently backed Sergio Perez despite his poor form

Sergio Perez has been a reliable back-up to Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Top prospect waiting in the wings

The form of his team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has nosedived in recent weeks.

The Mexican made a positive start to the campaign, but has scored just 15 points from his last six races.

Team boss Christian Horner admitted he hoped that a recent contract extension would spark an upturn in results, but this hasn't been the case.

Perez's latest performances have raised questions over whether the decision to offer a new deal was a mistake, with rumours building that he may be replaced long before that contract expires.

Reserve driver Liam Lawson will take part in testing this week, and having impressed on his five previous outings, is eager to show he is a viable option for the Milton Keynes-based team to consider.

Ex-F1 driver Robert Doornbos believes Perez is now 'out of excuses', and that a change must be made.

Liam Lawson is hoping to impress during testing this week

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, the Dutchman said: "Liam Lawson is testing that car, Max and Checo’s, the RB20, on this same circuit. You have to put him in, you have to do something now.

“You have no excuses anymore - the data does not lie.

“It’s a very difficult situation for Red Bull, because they let it fester for too long.”

Doornbos also shares the view that Red Bull were too quick to re-sign Perez, suggesting it was largely down keeping the Verstappen family happy.

“I just feel the pain of that boy [Perez]," he added. "He made sure that this was done quickly, also because the Verstappen family wanted that.

“They wanted Perez to just sign, and get away from all those distractions with Carlos Sainz and everyone who was lurking on that seat.”

