Ferrari suffer MAJOR blow to F1 rivals
A key Ferrari figure has announced a shock move to a rival F1 team in a blow to the Scuderia.
The team's recent struggles continued at the British Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc acquired another unsatisfactory result.
Leclerc finished a disappointing P14 at Silverstone, and has only picked up 12 points since his victory in Monaco.
His team-mate Carlos Sainz fared better, coming home fifth, but was a long way off the pace set by the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Enrico Cardile leaves Ferrari?
Now Ferrari's second place in the championship could be in jeopardy, with McLaren and Mercedes consistently challenging Red Bull at the front.
In a further blow to the team, it has been announced that technical guru Enrico Cardile is departing the company.
The 49-year-old has spent almost 20 years with Ferrari, working alongside former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.
Cardile will join rival F1 team, Aston Martin, where he will become their chief technical officer for 2025.
The official statement read: "Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.
"After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.
"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years."
