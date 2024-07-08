Perez could LOSE drive to F1 rival with Red Bull chief cryptic
Sergio Perez risks losing his Red Bull seat irrespective of his recently new contract, according to reports.
In May, he penned a new deal until 2026 amid suggestions that rivals such as Carlos Sainz could take his place.
However, since renewing his contract Perez’s performances have been poor compared to team-mate Max Verstappen.
Perez’s made two consecutive Q1 exits and a DNFs at the Monaco and Canadian Grand Prix, and has failed to step on the podium since China.
Will Red Bull change their minds about Perez?
Since then, the 34-year-olds’ performances have failed to improve, finishing behind Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix - despite the champion colliding with Norris and being forced to pit.
According to AMuS, Red Bull may drop Perez if he continues his current run of poor performances.
The report suggests that both Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, who has also underperformed for RB this season, both possess performance clauses in their contract.
It is believed that if Perez’s current downturn in form continues, and Ricciardo begins to deliver consistently, Red Bull could replace their current driver with the Australian.
In an interview with AMuS, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko gave a rather cryptic response that suggested the team have not made a decision regarding their drivers yet.
"We'll know more by the summer break," Marko said.
If Perez is replaced by Ricciardo, it is unlikely that the Mexican will be demoted to RB after recent comments from Marko.
The 81-year-old has reiterated the purpose of RB as a junior team to promote their younger drivers, which would leave Perez hunting for a seat outside of the Red Bull family.
