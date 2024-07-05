F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren suffer BREAKDOWN as RB star causes red flag

The first practice session for the 75th British Grand Prix had its fair share of drama, including a dramatic breakdown for a title protagonist.

Lando Norris kicked off his fightback from a dramatic DNF at the Austrian Grand Prix by topping the session ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Norris' team-mate, Oscar Piastri, finished the session in P3 despite having to make an early entrance into the pit lane after a suspected hydraulic issue with the car.

The VCARB of Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag just ten minutes into the session after spinning out into the gravel at Luffield.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen ended the first practice at Silverstone in fourth with George Russell, who won last time out in Spielberg, rounding off the top five.

Below is the timesheet from Friday’s first practice session at Silverstone.

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

5. George Russell [Mercedes]

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas]

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull]

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

