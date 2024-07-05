F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren suffer BREAKDOWN as RB star causes red flag
F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren suffer BREAKDOWN as RB star causes red flag
The first practice session for the 75th British Grand Prix had its fair share of drama, including a dramatic breakdown for a title protagonist.
Lando Norris kicked off his fightback from a dramatic DNF at the Austrian Grand Prix by topping the session ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.
Norris' team-mate, Oscar Piastri, finished the session in P3 despite having to make an early entrance into the pit lane after a suspected hydraulic issue with the car.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
The VCARB of Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag just ten minutes into the session after spinning out into the gravel at Luffield.
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen ended the first practice at Silverstone in fourth with George Russell, who won last time out in Spielberg, rounding off the top five.
Below is the timesheet from Friday’s first practice session at Silverstone.
F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
5. George Russell [Mercedes]
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas]
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull]
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor
- 4 minutes ago
NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Grant Park 165 start times, schedule and how to watch
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren suffer BREAKDOWN as RB star causes red flag
- 1 uur geleden
F1 British Grand Prix 2024 practice start times, schedule and TV
- Today 13:00
Hamilton teases fans ahead of British GP telling them to 'WATCH OUT'
- Today 05:00
Norris reveals Verstappen REACTION after 'pathetic' Austrian GP incident
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep