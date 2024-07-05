F1 British Grand Prix 2024 practice start times, schedule and TV
This weekend's British Grand Prix marks the halfway point in this season's 24-race Formula 1 calendar.
Some five drivers have won through the first 11 rounds, marking a much more exciting championship so far this year.
Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell have all notched a single victory each, while Max Verstappen has asserted his dominance with an impressive seven wins, firmly placing him at the top of the drivers' standings.
Now, all eyes turn to the hallowed grounds of Silverstone. With three British drivers on the grid, two of whom have already secured wins this season, the stage is set for a potential home hero triumph.
Lewis Hamilton, the undisputed king of Silverstone with a record eight wins and seven pole positions, will be desperate to end his winless drought that stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Norris will be looking for redemption after his Austrian tussle with Verstappen left him empty-handed.
Can Norris turn the tables on home soil? Will Verstappen secure his second British GP victory in a row? Or could we witness yet another surprise contender emerge from the pack?
F1 Practice times - British Grand Prix
The action starts today with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (BST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, July 5, 2024
Local time (BST): 12:30pm Friday
Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday
China (CST): 7:30pm Friday
India (IST): 5pm Friday
Brazil: 8:30am Friday
Singapore: 7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday
Turkey: 2:30pm Friday
British Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, July 5, 2024
Local time (BST): 4pm Friday
Central European Time: 5pm Friday
United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9am Friday
Japan (JST): 12am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday
China (CST): 11pm Friday
India (IST): 8:30pm Friday
Brazil: 12pm Friday
Singapore: 11pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday
Turkey: 6pm Friday
British Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, July 6, 2024
Local time (BST): 11:30am Saturday
Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 4pm Saturday
Brazil: 7:30am Saturday
Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the British Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
