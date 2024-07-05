F1 British Grand Prix 2024 practice start times, schedule and TV

This weekend's British Grand Prix marks the halfway point in this season's 24-race Formula 1 calendar.

Some five drivers have won through the first 11 rounds, marking a much more exciting championship so far this year.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell have all notched a single victory each, while Max Verstappen has asserted his dominance with an impressive seven wins, firmly placing him at the top of the drivers' standings.

Now, all eyes turn to the hallowed grounds of Silverstone. With three British drivers on the grid, two of whom have already secured wins this season, the stage is set for a potential home hero triumph.

Lewis Hamilton, the undisputed king of Silverstone with a record eight wins and seven pole positions, will be desperate to end his winless drought that stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Norris will be looking for redemption after his Austrian tussle with Verstappen left him empty-handed.

Can Norris turn the tables on home soil? Will Verstappen secure his second British GP victory in a row? Or could we witness yet another surprise contender emerge from the pack?

F1 Practice times - British Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (BST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, July 5, 2024

Local time (BST): 12:30pm Friday

Central European Time: 1:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday

China (CST): 7:30pm Friday

India (IST): 5pm Friday

Brazil: 8:30am Friday

Singapore: 7:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday

Turkey: 2:30pm Friday



British Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, July 5, 2024

Local time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time: 5pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9am Friday

Japan (JST): 12am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday

China (CST): 11pm Friday

India (IST): 8:30pm Friday

Brazil: 12pm Friday

Singapore: 11pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday

Turkey: 6pm Friday



British Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, July 6, 2024

Local time (BST): 11:30am Saturday

Central European Time: 12:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 4pm Saturday

Brazil: 7:30am Saturday

Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday



How to watch the British Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

