Logano to replace Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is set to compete in the Xfinity Series at the Chicago Street Course this weekend.

He will drive the #15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in place of Hailie Deegan, who has struggled to find consistency across the season so far.

She is a rookie of the series this year, having spent three seasons in the Truck Series with a best finish of 17th in the standings.

Yet to finish higher than 12th in 2024, she is replaced by a driver who hasn’t started an Xfinity race in five years.

Why is Joey Logano returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Logano has 30 victories across 176 races, taking his first win in 2008 at the Food City 300 in Bristol – he also won the most recent Cup Series race at the Nashville Speedway.

“Racing in the rain on Chicago’s Street Course last year was a challenge within itself," said Logano.

"Any extra seat time is always a positive for unique tracks such as this one. Driving the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars are a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang, with high hopes to wheel it to the front.”

AM Racing team president Wade Moore discussed the move in more detail.

“We haven’t had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season," he said.

"When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion could provide to our teams' growth.”

