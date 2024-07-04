Red Bull reveal SPECIAL livery for British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix is one of the most popular events in the calendar, and it returns this week as round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 championship.

There could be three drivers in contention for a podium at Silverstone, with Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, as well as McLaren's Lando Norris all in good form.

Aside from the British drivers looking to make their mark this weekend, some of the British teams are, too.

Williams have already announced that they will be running a 'spectacular' Union Jack-inspired livery on the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, and it appears they will not be the only team to run a one-off special at the iconic circuit.

Red Bull announce British GP livery

Red Bull have also announced that they will be running a car with a new, one-off livery for the British GP.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning, with the livery change said to take inspiration from Red Bull's camo livery from testing in 2015.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Max Verstappen and the RB20 get on with their fresh lick of paint.

Surprisingly, the three-time champion has not been as dominant at Silverstone as he has been in other places, with just one British GP victory under his belt so far.

Verstappen will no doubt be looking to add to that tally and fend off his British rivals this weekend.

