Red Bull reveal SPECIAL livery for British Grand Prix
Red Bull reveal SPECIAL livery for British Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix is one of the most popular events in the calendar, and it returns this week as round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 championship.
There could be three drivers in contention for a podium at Silverstone, with Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, as well as McLaren's Lando Norris all in good form.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
Aside from the British drivers looking to make their mark this weekend, some of the British teams are, too.
Williams have already announced that they will be running a 'spectacular' Union Jack-inspired livery on the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, and it appears they will not be the only team to run a one-off special at the iconic circuit.
Red Bull announce British GP livery
Red Bull have also announced that they will be running a car with a new, one-off livery for the British GP.
The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning, with the livery change said to take inspiration from Red Bull's camo livery from testing in 2015.
RED-Y for Silverstone 🎨❤️#F1 || #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HGTwGyDl29— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 3, 2024
It will certainly be interesting to see how Max Verstappen and the RB20 get on with their fresh lick of paint.
Surprisingly, the three-time champion has not been as dominant at Silverstone as he has been in other places, with just one British GP victory under his belt so far.
Verstappen will no doubt be looking to add to that tally and fend off his British rivals this weekend.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Logano to replace Deegan in Chicago NASCAR Xfinity race
- 23 minutes ago
Brundle confirms Verstappen to Mercedes has a 'good chance'
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull reveal SPECIAL livery for British Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren drivers shares HUGE motivation for maiden F1 championship chase
- 3 uur geleden
F1 team close to announcing SPECIAL talent as 2025 driver
- Yesterday 22:00
IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio start times, schedule and how to watch
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep