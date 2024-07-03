close global

F1 Drive to Survive team launches NEW sporting series

The team behind Netflix’s hit Formula 1 series – Drive to Survive, has launched a new six-part series about another sport.

Drive to Survive has helped to grow Formula 1 exponentially over the past few years, helping to attract an entirely new fanbase.

Nearly seven million tuned into the show in its first three months in 2023, with nearly a third of those between the ages of 18 and 29.

Numbers dipped by 23% in 2024, but a large portion of that was probably down to Max Verstappen’s undisputed dominance not making for the best storylines.

Drive to Survive is an immensely popular F1 series

What will be new Drive to Survive inspired series be about?

The success enjoyed by the series has led other sports to explore this avenue, including NASCAR and baseball in recent history.

And now the athletics world is getting its time under the spotlight, with a new series called SPRINT launched on Netflix from July 2.

Following some of the fastest sprinters of all time, the same crew that filmed Formula 1’s Drive to Survive lead the audience through the trials and tribulations of the athletics landscape.

Nine sprinters feature exclusively in the show, including Elaine Thompson-Herah – a five-time Olympic gold medallist.

