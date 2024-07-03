Ricciardo 'negotiations' with SHOCK F1 team revealed
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo could soon be on the move if a recent revelation made by F1 pundit Will Buxton proves accurate.
Ricciardo's contract with VCARB is due to expire at the end of 2024, and at present, no news regarding an extension has come, despite the team extending his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's contract.
Since joining the team in 2023 - following disappointing spells at Renault and McLaren - he has failed to live up to lofty expectations, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda outperforming the 35-year-old.
Ricciardo had initially looked to prove he could earn a spot at Red Bull, the team he left in 2019, but he has struggled to replicate the form which previously delivered eight grands prix victories.
Surprising option emerges for race winner
Ricciardo, meanwhile, has been focused on shutting out the outside noise and focusing on showing what he can do on the track.
Encouragingly for the Perth-born driver, his form has picked up in recent weeks, securing points in two of his last three outings.
With just seven spots still vacant for 2025, Ricciardo's options are narrowing, but one F1 pundit believes he could be edging closer to securing a coveted deal.
Speaking to F1TV, Will Buxton revealed that discussions may have taken place between the RB racer and Williams, with the struggling team already looking for someone to replace Logan Sargeant.
Departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has been strongly linked with a switch to the British outfit, but with the Spaniard taking his time to weigh up his options, Buxton believes there could be an opportunity for Ricciardo to move to the top of their wish list.
“His entire future [is] on the line right now,” he said. “Much talk that he will be out of this seat after the summer break.
“[There is] talk that he may be in negotiations with Williams for their second seat next year alongside Alex Albon.
"Williams, as we understand, are sick of waiting for Carlos Sainz to make his mind up on where he wants to go next year and may close that door off for him.”
