Norris reveals Silverstone DISADVANTAGE after Verstappen collision

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed the extent of the damage to his McLaren following his collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two drivers were involved in a hard-fought battle at the front of the field in Spielberg before it all ended in disaster with both sustaining punctures after coming together.

Both drivers made it to the pits after suffering punctures, but Verstappen was the only one able to get back out on track after his British counterpart was forced to retire.

George Russell stole in to take the victory ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen could only finish P5.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen came together at the Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell took advantage of the incident to claim a second career win

McLaren 'disadvantaged' ahead of British GP

Speaking to media after the race, Norris suggested that the damage to his vehicle could put him at a 'disadvantage' ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"The best bits of the car - all for the bin," Norris explained.

"We don't have a lot of space in the battle that we're in, in terms of upgrades and budget cap and things like that.

"My whole car's destroyed - and these are all the bits that we needed for next week.

Lando Norris will be hoping for a strong British GP result

"It's not just a repercussion of what happens on the track, it's everything that now we have to carry into Silverstone and be disadvantaged by."

The reigning champion received a heavy penalty for his role in the incident but protested his innocence post-race.

Despite ultimately enduring a disappointing end to the day, the three-time champion extended his lead over his nearest title challenger to 81 points.

Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the duo could remain close friends in light of what took place.

