Norris reveals Silverstone DISADVANTAGE after Verstappen collision
Norris reveals Silverstone DISADVANTAGE after Verstappen collision
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed the extent of the damage to his McLaren following his collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The two drivers were involved in a hard-fought battle at the front of the field in Spielberg before it all ended in disaster with both sustaining punctures after coming together.
READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
Both drivers made it to the pits after suffering punctures, but Verstappen was the only one able to get back out on track after his British counterpart was forced to retire.
George Russell stole in to take the victory ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen could only finish P5.
McLaren 'disadvantaged' ahead of British GP
Speaking to media after the race, Norris suggested that the damage to his vehicle could put him at a 'disadvantage' ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
"The best bits of the car - all for the bin," Norris explained.
"We don't have a lot of space in the battle that we're in, in terms of upgrades and budget cap and things like that.
"My whole car's destroyed - and these are all the bits that we needed for next week.
"It's not just a repercussion of what happens on the track, it's everything that now we have to carry into Silverstone and be disadvantaged by."
The reigning champion received a heavy penalty for his role in the incident but protested his innocence post-race.
Despite ultimately enduring a disappointing end to the day, the three-time champion extended his lead over his nearest title challenger to 81 points.
Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the duo could remain close friends in light of what took place.
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar chief hints at INTERNATIONAL expansion
- 1 uur geleden
Norris reveals Silverstone DISADVANTAGE after Verstappen collision
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar legend would 'LOVE' future NASCAR drive
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton linked with ICONIC motorsport team purchase
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo 'negotiations' with SHOCK F1 team revealed
- Today 00:00
Russell reveals Mercedes BLUNDER almost caused crash
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep