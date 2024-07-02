Logano takes NASCAR Ally 400 win despite CHAOS

Joey Logano secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season after five overtime attempts and an array of crashes.

The race carried extra significance for Logano, who has now secured a spot in the playoffs for Team Penske.

The #22 car began the first overtime attempt in seventh place and rose to first by the end of the fourth – maintaining position in final overtime.

But it nearly wasn’t to be for the American – who stumbled across the line after running out of fuel late on.

How close did Joey Logano come to failing to finish?

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch were all tangled up in incidents, with the former crossing the line in eighth place.

The result means that Larson is now the sole leader of the Cup Series, 20 points ahead of Chase Elliott.

Speaking about his race, Joey Logano iterated how close he came to failing to finish the race.

“I know into 3, my fuel light came on, and it stumbled across the line, so that was definitely all of it,” said Logano.

“But I’m so proud of this Shell/Pennzoil Mustang team. It’s been a stressful few weeks trying to get into the playoffs, and being able to win here is huge for our season. It felt great to get that.”

JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY!



HERE ARE THE WILD FINAL TWO LAPS FROM QUINTUPLE OVERTIME. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0J3gBNgjnw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

