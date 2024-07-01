close global

Replica of Istanbul Park F1 track FOR SALE in which American state?

A small replica of a Formula 1 track – designed for karting, is up for sale in one of America’s hottest states.

Istanbul Park hosted Formula 1 events in Turkey between 2005 and 2011, as well as both 2020 and 2021 as a Covid replacement.

Popular among drivers for its unique layout and testing high-speed nature, the track always produced great racing.

In 2020, during a rain interrupted race, Lewis Hamilton managed to become the first man to match Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven world championships.

How much does the Istanbul Park replica cost?

It was also the site of Sebastian Vettel’s last ever podium for Ferrari, which he clinched in the final few corners of the race.

For any F1 fans who appreciate a good karting circuit, the opportunity of a lifetime presents itself in the American state of Texas currently.

A newly renovated 50-acre plot, including a replica of the Istanbul Park track is up for sale just outside the city of Amarillo.

At nearly a mile long, the masterpiece was constructed in 2012 and has an asking price of just $2 million – an absolute steal for any F1 fan!

F1 Standings

