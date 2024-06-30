Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris managed to collide with laps to go during the Austrian Grand Prix.

The pair had been locked in a tight battle for victory from lap 52 onwards, where Verstappen suffered a slow pitstop.

His rear left tyre wouldn't fasten, delaying him by three seconds and putting him within reach of Norris.

The Brit had a fresh set of mediums, compared to Verstappen's used tyres and closed on him at a rapid pace.

Max Verstappen ran into Lando Norris at turn three

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris come to blows

After laps of back and forth dicing, the two approached the turn three hairpin on lap 64.

Verstappen attempted to squeeze Norris under braking, which failed as they made contact - handing both punctures.

The ensuing damage to Norris' rear wing forced him to retire from the race, while Verstappen was able to limp home to fifth.

The Dutchman was deemed at fault for the incident, receiving a ten-second penalty for his actions.

The debris on track led to a short virtual safety car period with Russell leading from Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

