Drive to Survive star claims Verstappen MUST 'fight' for victories now

Guenther Steiner has come to the defense of Max Verstappen following a period of sustained dominance.

The Dutchman has spent the last few years almost permanently in first place, earning three world championships in the process.

However, he has been run closer than usual so far in 2024, with McLaren and Ferrari offering a challenge to him on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Yet he still leads the drivers’ championship by a comfortable margin and has won three consecutive grands prix in a row.

He confirmed that he will be driving for Red Bull again next year, despite rumours that he may join Mercedes for 2025.

Max Verstappen has been dominant for three years

Max Verstappen drives at the Austrian GP

Steiner's thoughts on Verstappen form

His Red Bull contract sees him through to the end of 2028, but it’s unlikely that he will continue to enjoy the level of margin that he has for the next four years over the rest of the pack.

Drive to Survive star and former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner came to his defense – claiming that the Dutchman has proven his credentials now that he has to fight for victories.

"I think he has to fight for it now, but he enjoys it,” he said. “You can see him after the race, he enjoys it.

“It's like, if you think about it, it's normal because everyone said to him: you just have the best car. All you have to do is sit in it and drive it and you win.

“No, it's not that easy. Now we can show that he can do more than just that.”

