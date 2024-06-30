Denny Hamlin STORMS to NASCAR Ally 400 pole

Denny Hamlin claimed his second pole position of the season at the Ally 400, pipping Christopher Bell by one tenth of a second.

Despite having taken three victories so far this year, Hamlin has finished 24th or below in each of the last three events.

Last year’s race winner – Ross Chastain will start from 20th and is without a race victory so far this season, so will be eager to make up ground on Sunday.

Justin Haley in the #51 car was denied the opportunity to run in qualifying after NASCAR officials noted an unapproved adjustment to his car.

Denny Hamlin is hunting a fourth Cup Series win in 2024

What did Hamlin have to say after taking pole?

Kyle Larson, who leads the championship alongside Chase Elliott, will start on the second row, with Elliot languishing down in 13th place.

Speaking after the session, Hamlin revealed the importance of improvements between this and last year on his car.

“Felt pretty good about it all day,” he said. “[It] seems like we definitely have fixed some of the things we weren’t very good with last year.

“I definitely feel pretty good about it and we’ll certainly work on it overnight to make it a little bit better and I feel pretty confident that tomorrow we’ll be in contention.”

