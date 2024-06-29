F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Here are all the details as to how and when you can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen started the weekend off in impressive fashion after securing pole for the sprint at Red Bull's home race.

The Dutchman, chasing a third consecutive Sprint victory after wins in China and Miami, edged out McLaren's Lando Norris by a razor-thin margin of just 0.093 seconds. This sets the stage for a thrilling 100km race today, with Verstappen aiming to convert his advantage into a 10th career Sprint victory.

Behind the leading duo, Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren took a strong third place, showcasing the impressive pace of the Woking-based squad this season.

George Russell, who currently sits in seventh in the drivers' standings, slotted into fourth for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top five in the Ferrari.

Further down the order, Lewis Hamilton had to settle for sixth place, half-second adrift of the pole-sitter. Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull also struggled to match his team-mate's pace, finishing in seventh.

Esteban Ocon, on his way out of Alpine at the season's end, put together a solid performance to grab eighth, while Pierre Gasly, who recently committed his future to the French squad, claimed a ninth.

The biggest disappointment of the session was undoubtedly Charles Leclerc. A delayed pit exit left the Ferrari driver stranded without enough time to complete a flying lap, condemning him to a 10th-place start for the Sprint.

Austrian Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, June 29, 2024

The third Sprint of the season at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Saturday, June 29, at 12pm local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11am Saturday

United States (EDT): 6am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 7:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1pm Saturday

China (CST): 6pm Saturday

India (IST): 3:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 7am Saturday

Singapore: 6pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2pm Saturday

Turkey: 1pm Saturday



How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season features six Sprints spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

