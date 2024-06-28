Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend has got off to a troubling start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight.

Verstappen complained of an engine fault on the radio to his team as he brought his car to a halt. The red flag was thrown immediately, halting the session.

The three-time champion is now potentially hugely on the backfoot heading into the rest of the weekend given this weekend's event in Austria is an F1 sprint event.

Verstappen's vehicle was wheeled straight into the Red Bull garage and the issue looked set to cause another headache for the team.

Luckily, they were able to fix the problem within minutes and were able to send the Dutchman back onto track with minimal interruptions to his weekend

Spring qualifying is set to take place later today, with no further practice sessions scheduled.

Max Verstappen nearly had his Austrian GP curtailed

