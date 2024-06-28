close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend has got off to a troubling start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight.

Verstappen complained of an engine fault on the radio to his team as he brought his car to a halt. The red flag was thrown immediately, halting the session.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

The three-time champion is now potentially hugely on the backfoot heading into the rest of the weekend given this weekend's event in Austria is an F1 sprint event.

Verstappen's vehicle was wheeled straight into the Red Bull garage and the issue looked set to cause another headache for the team.

Luckily, they were able to fix the problem within minutes and were able to send the Dutchman back onto track with minimal interruptions to his weekend

Spring qualifying is set to take place later today, with no further practice sessions scheduled.

Max Verstappen nearly had his Austrian GP curtailed

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Eddie Jordan David Coulthard Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 05:00
Austrian GP circuit CHANGED after irritating problem
Latest F1 News

Austrian GP circuit CHANGED after irritating problem

  • June 26, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner admits Verstappen FIA penalty imminent

  • 27 minutes ago
Austrian GP Free Practice

Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues

  • 57 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix Practice

F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton LURKING as Verstappen causes red flag

  • 1 uur geleden
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 05:00
F1 Social

Newey suggests future clue with shirt as Red Bull exit looms

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

F1 boss FIRES BACK at criticism of controversial signing

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x