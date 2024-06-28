Find out all the details for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice session, including start times and how to watch.

The F1 circus rolls into Spielberg this weekend for the Austrian GP, with the Red Bull Ring circuit poised to host the third Sprint race of the 2024 season following China and Miami.

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

This format, which was tweaked this year, throws a curveball at teams and drivers, condensing practice sessions into just one sixty-minute window before they hurtle into Sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the potential for variable weather conditions. Spielberg's forecast hints at the possibility of rain showers, which could lead to thrilling battles throughout the weekend.

Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Spielberg.

Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, June 28, 2024

The only free practice session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Friday, June 28, at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Friday

China (CST): 6:30pm Friday

India (IST): 4pm Friday

Brazil: 7:30am Friday

Singapore: 6:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Friday

Turkey: 1:30pm Friday



How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend

Related