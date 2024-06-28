close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice session, including start times and how to watch.

The F1 circus rolls into Spielberg this weekend for the Austrian GP, with the Red Bull Ring circuit poised to host the third Sprint race of the 2024 season following China and Miami.

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

This format, which was tweaked this year, throws a curveball at teams and drivers, condensing practice sessions into just one sixty-minute window before they hurtle into Sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the potential for variable weather conditions. Spielberg's forecast hints at the possibility of rain showers, which could lead to thrilling battles throughout the weekend.

Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Spielberg.

Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, June 28, 2024

The only free practice session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Friday, June 28, at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Friday
China (CST): 6:30pm Friday
India (IST): 4pm Friday
Brazil: 7:30am Friday
Singapore: 6:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Friday
Turkey: 1:30pm Friday

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend

Related

F1 Miami China Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring
Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case
Latest F1 News

Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

  • Yesterday 05:00
Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race
Latest F1 News

Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Newey suggests future clue with shirt as Red Bull exit looms

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

F1 boss FIRES BACK at criticism of controversial signing

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

US move opens up for Haas F1 star with future in doubt

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton speaks on Ferrari 'regrets' as Mercedes bounce back

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals plan to secure Marko trust and F1 future

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x