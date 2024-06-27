Las Vegas prepared for 2024 F1 race after teething issues

Formula 1’s first offering of the Las Vegas Grand Prix didn’t quite go as smoothly as most would have expected it to.

A combination of on and off-track issues plagued the weekend, leaving fans, locals and drivers frustrated.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

The grand prix itself was an impressive spectacle and hailed just the second time a Formula 1 race had been held on a Saturday.

In fact, most things after Thursday practice went quite well, and the overall event contributed upwards of $1.5 billion to the local economy.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix hosts its second event in 2024

What are Las Vegas' aims moving forwards?

Considering that it was a first attempt, organizers are in a far better position this year, safe with the knowledge that they gained last year.

Placing the city in front of the world was a daunting prospect, and they are eager to put on an even better show in 2024.

“We put Las Vegas on a global scale from a broadcast perspective that’s never been done before,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The Super Bowl is an incredible event here in the U.S., but Formula One is a global sport. The world got to see Las Vegas in a way that it’s never seen.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easier in year two, but it is a significantly different experience,” he continued.

“Now we do have a playbook. We had none. We were truly figuring it out as we went along. Now, we do know what works. We know what we’d like to tweak.

“We know what we want to think about doing in a completely different way to keep us as a fresh and interesting new event.”

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related