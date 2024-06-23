NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Starting grid after CANCELLED qualifying
Chase Elliott will lead the pack to the green flag at the USA Today 301 after the qualifying session was cancelled due to rain.
Following the cancellation of qualifying, it meant that Elliott had picked up his 21st career NASCAR pole position, the first since Go Bowling at the Glen in 2022. READ MORE: Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend
The NASCAR rulebook set the grid for Sunday’s race with Elliott out in front alongside Ryan Blaney who won last week, at the Iowa Speedway.
Although qualifying was cancelled due to the washout, the NASCAR Cup Series was able to head back out on track for a brief practice session later on, before the weather returned.{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/0ae8d3cd5a065a822603c98ee4f27fcf0650947e.jpg][Ryan Blaney won the last NASCAR Cup Series race][2]}
How does the pack line-up for USA Today 301?
Although Goodyear had wet-weather tyres at their disposal to use, when the weather hit the 1.058-mile Loudon track - officials deemed the circuit too wet to attempt qualifying.
As a result, the NASCAR Cup Series grid - for Sunday’s race - was determined by the NASCAR rulebook.
Due to the process, it meant Elliott secured the top spot ahead of Blaney in second place and will lead the field to the green flag.
William Byron completes the top three, giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-3 start in New Hampshire.
Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman complete the top five, in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Josh Berry round out the top 10.
It’s forecasted that rain is a continued threat in Sunday’s race as such the race officials have adjusted the schedule slightly, moving the Cup Series race up by 30 minutes.
READ MORE: Kyle Larson: The life and career of a NASCAR champion and rising IndyCar star
