Verstappen criticizes KEY FIA decision at Spanish GP

Max Verstappen was left surprised by a 'crazy' verdict handed out by the FIA at the Spanish Grand Prix.

During the final practice session on Saturday, Charles Leclerc became consumed by road rage after being held up by Lando Norris while on a flying lap.

The Ferrari driver decided to veer into the side of Norris, making contact with his front right tyre and front wing, before proceeding to swear over his team radio.

Leclerc was placed under investigation for the incident, but the FIA handed him with a reprimand - along with Lance Stroll, who collided with Lewis Hamilton also at turn five - and no further action was taken.

Charles Leclerc was given a reprimand for a collision with Lando Norris
Norris went on to take pole for the Spanish GP

Verstappen stunned by 'crazy' Leclerc decision

Norris went on to take his second career pole position later that afternoon in a dramatic qualifying session, beating Verstappen by just two hundredths of a second, with Lewis Hamilton locking out the top three.

As they stepped out of their cars after qualifying, the Dutchman was left stunned by the punishment given to Leclerc.

"It's quite crazy he (Charles) got a reprimand,” he said to Norris.

This was seemingly news to the McLaren star as he quickly responded: "That's what he got?!"

"Yeah, only a reprimand!" said Verstappen.

The Brit was left visibly confusion by the decision and highlighted the true extent of the damage to his car in the incident: "My whole front wing was f*****,” he exclaimed.

The defending champion then reaffirmed his surprise with the verdict: "I know yeah, crazy.”

