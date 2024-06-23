F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race start times, schedule and TV

If you want to find out where and how to watch Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out for victory at the Spanish Grand Prix - then you've come to the right place!

A sensational qualifying session saw Norris edge Verstappen to pole position by the tiny margin of 0.020 milliseconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lewis Hamilton, chasing his first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will line up in third, with team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five.

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday, June 23, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 23, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

South Africa: 8pm Sunday



How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

