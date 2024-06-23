close global

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race start times, schedule and TV

If you want to find out where and how to watch Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out for victory at the Spanish Grand Prix - then you've come to the right place!

A sensational qualifying session saw Norris edge Verstappen to pole position by the tiny margin of 0.020 milliseconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

This dramatic qualifying session sees Norris edge out championship leader Max Verstappen by a margin of 20 milliseconds, with four different drivers now having secured pole position in the last four races.

Lewis Hamilton, chasing his first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will line up in third, with team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five.

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday, June 23, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 23, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
South Africa: 8pm Sunday

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

