American actor turned NASCAR star signs NEW deal

Frankie Muniz is set to race with Reaume Bros Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the upcoming race in Nashville.

The actor-turned-racer has already featured in two NASCAR Xfinity races this season for Joey Gase Motorsports, as he competed in their #35 Ford Mustang at the United Rentals 300 and the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

However, following a tease on social media, it was announced that the former actor is going to take on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series having signed with Reaume Bros Racing.

Why is Frankie Muniz competing in NASCAR?

Before taking on the racing profession, Muniz previously featured in TV shows and films such as Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks and The Fairly OddParents.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Muniz teased followers by saying ‘I think I’m a truck guy’, promoting an Instagram post on the platform which featured him on the side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The vague post was then followed up by both an announcement from Reaume Bros Racing and another Instagram post by Muniz, confirming he will race for the team on a partial schedule for the truck series.

On the announcement, Muniz said: “I’m really excited to begin my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I visited the shop a few weeks ago, and I am very impressed with what all Josh (Reaume) has done to elevate his program. Being able to align myself with a program that is growing rapidly will only further elevate my performance behind the wheel. “This year being a continued year of development in my career, it feels reassuring to partner with a program quickly developing to be a race-winning and championship-contending organization. I’m prepared to take on Nashville in the No. 22 Ford F-150!”

As well as being part of the CRAFTSMAN series, competing in Nashville next Friday, as well as Bristol and Kansas later on in the season, Muniz will also see a single race in the AECA Menards Series in Michigan.

In part of the partnership with Muniz, Reamue will be looking to utilise the former actor's fame and popularity off-track to ‘attract more partnerships’ and expand their ‘racing schedule over time.’

Owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, Josh Reaume said: “Frankie brings a very unique opportunity to our race team in both his relationship with Ford Performance and his identity away from the racetrack.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Ford and also leverage on Frankie’s popularity to attract more partnerships and expand our racing schedule over time."

