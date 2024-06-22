NASCAR team owner provides MASSIVE update on participation
Gene Haas has announced that he will remain in NASCAR just a month on from Stewart-Haas's decision to cease operations after 2024.
The co-owner of SHR revealed that he will operate a Haas Factory Team from the beginning of 2025.
This will involve one Cup Series car (instead of the current four he co-runs), and two Xfinity cars.
His current team has notched up 69 victories and two championships across 15 years of Cup Series participation.
Why is Haas staying in NASCAR?
Haas entered the sport as a team owner in 2002 and has also owned a Formula 1 team since 2016.
Discussing the move in a statement, he uttered the importance of having a platform to promote his companies.
“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement,” he said.
“Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous but, at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.
“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors,” he continued.
“The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”
The team will continue to operate from their current base in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
