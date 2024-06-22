Hamilton REJECTS Mercedes 'sabotage' claims
Hamilton REJECTS Mercedes 'sabotage' claims
Lewis Hamilton has refuted suggestions that Mercedes are making it harder for him to enjoy success in his swansong season with them.
The seven-time champion responded following an anonymous email that was sent out last week.
READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade
Hamilton will leave the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this campaign to join rivals Ferrari, signalling the end of what has been a successful 12-year spell with the team.
The Brit has been replaced by Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force in recent years, and hasn't tasted victory since triumphing at the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
His struggles have continued in 2024, with the 39-year-old frequently airing his frustrations - alongside team-mate George Russell - regarding his car's performance.
Hamilton currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings, but is heading into this weekend's race in Barcelona off the back of an impressive fourth-place finish in Canada.
Bias claims rejected
Last week, an email was sent to figures across the F1 paddock, claiming some were 'unhappy about the systematic sabotaging of Lewis, his car, his tyre strategy, his race strategy, his mental health', as reported by The Guardian.
The Independent have reported that Mercedes do not believe the email originated within from within their team.
Hamilton - who has previously hinted at favouritism within the squad - dismissed the accusations at a press conference prior to this weekend's race, adding that he had not seen the email in question.
“There are always things that can be better within a team and that comes through conversations, through communication, and that’s what we’re consistently working on,” he said.
"“But we’re all in the same boat, we’re all working hard together and we all want to finish on a high. We owe that to our long-term relationship.”
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton stands alongside F1 fans in FUMING at legendary circuit
- 41 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 stars involved in America's Cup experience
- 1 uur geleden
Newey future takes DRAMATIC twist after team tour
- 2 uur geleden
Las Vegas GP sent STARK warning by local government
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton REJECTS Mercedes 'sabotage' claims
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo WINS different race as questions over 2025 future remain
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul