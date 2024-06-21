close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan

Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan

Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan

Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan

Kevin Magnussen has been notified of Haas's plans for their 2025 driver line-up as silly season continues to develop.

Magnussen’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and he has no guarantee of a seat for 2025 and beyond.

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Nine seasons into his career, he has a reputation for a feisty driving style and straightforward approach to his racing.

The Dane has been outperformed by outgoing team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in their season and a half together, and likely needs to improve to remain in the sport.

Kevin Magnussen has spent two stints with Haas
Oliver Bearman is an option for Haas in 2025

What will Haas do for 2025?

Haas have the likes of Oliver Bearman, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz all on their radar, leaving them with plenty of options to choose from.

Speaking to the F1 website about his future, Magnussen shared a glimpse into what his future may look like.

“They’ve told me that they’re not in a rush, and that’s okay – they’re in control there,” he said.

“I think it’s a very open market at the moment, and lots of pieces have to fall in the puzzle. Slowly it’s starting to go together, and hopefully we’ll all have our future sorted quite soon.

“I think everyone is talking to everyone and checking what options we all have. As I said, hopefully everyone’s future will be sorted sooner rather than later.”

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Related

Carlos Sainz Haas Nico Hulkenberg 2025 Kevin Magnussen Oliver Bearman
Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast
Angela Cullen

Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

  • Yesterday 17:00
Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble

  • June 19, 2024 23:59

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Marko makes SHOCKING mistake admission over Perez's Red Bull contract

  • 23 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo boasts IMPRESSIVE football skills

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Confusion sparked by MASSIVE Ferrari popularity before Spanish GP

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

F1 champion sends WARNING to Mercedes before Barcelona GP

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x