Ricciardo reveals pressure factor as F1 future in DOUBT

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he prefers to be 'pushed' by his team-mates after a recent improvement in form.

Since he returned to the sport in 2023, he has struggled to find consistency within the cockpit.

Ricciardo has been comprehensively beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season, with the Japanese driver making consecutive Q3 appearances and points finishes.

In addition, the Australian has been blasted by 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, questioning why he remains in F1 and diminishing his early career successes.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to match his team-mates in his recent F1 career

Jacques Villeneuve insisted Ricciardo's image keeps him in F1

Will Ricciardo remain with RB in 2025?

The 34-year-old responded to the criticism, however, with a strong result in Canada, finishing eighth and ahead of team-mate Tsunoda.

Despite questions surrounding his career, Ricciardo remains confident that he will retain his seat at RB after his contract expires at the end of 2024.

"Canada helps, I needed a result like that. I'd like to stay, now I'm back in the Red Bull family I don't see myself anywhere else. I want to earn it, I know I can do performances like I did last week," Ricciardo said to the media ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

"I want to be pushed. So, I like to have someone alongside me who is strong. But there are no weak team mates in Formula 1 anymore.

"And his [Tsunoda's] feedback is good, we are quite aligned and both pushing the same way, which gives the team a direction."

However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko seems less certain that Ricciardo will remain with the team in 2025.

Helmut Marko remains sceptical over Ricciardo's career

The 81-year-old has insisted that Tsunoda is the ‘better’ driver and that Ricciardo will have to consistently replicate results like those in Canada to retain his seat for next season.

If he fails to perform, RB reserve driver Liam Lawson is tipped to replace the Australian, filling in for the injured Ricciardo in 2023.

