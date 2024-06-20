Confusion sparked by MASSIVE Ferrari popularity before Spanish GP

The fuss generated by Ferrari's iconic Formula 1 car has caused confusion ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula 1 returns to Europe this week for the first part of a triple header at the Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona.

Max Verstappen has been the dominant force on the track for the past two seasons, clinching victory on both occasions, and looks well-placed to make it three in a row on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman currently holds a 56-point advantage over Charles Leclerc following his victory in Canada, and is on course to win his fourth straight world title.

Leclerc and his Ferrari partner Carlos Sainz will be looking to put a dent in the Red Bull star's championship ambitions in Spain, with the latter aiming to become the first home winner of the event since Fernando Alonso's victory in 2013.

The duo will also be targeting a return to form after disastrous displays in Montreal, with both men being forced to retire in testing conditions.

Sainz is looking to become the first Spanish winner in Barcelona since 2013

Sainz's Ferrari has been the main attraction in Barcelona this week

Scuderia take centre stage in Barcelona

Sainz was the star attraction at this week's Barcelona Fan Festival Road Race, as he showed off his elite driving skills on the streets of the Spanish city.

And it was his car which was the focus of attention once again as fans flocked to take a picture of the vehicle which delivered Sainz's most recent success at this season's Australian Grand Prix.

Eager to help, Ferrari staff collected the mobile phones of the excited supporters, offering to take take close-up pictures of the SF-20.

However, social media footage released by the team has shown that the kind gesture led to some confusion, with one worker mistakenly returning a device to the wrong person before eventually getting it to its rightful owner.

Everyone wants a Ferrari photo, and we’re here to help 😎#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3HwzhKQUBS — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 20, 2024

