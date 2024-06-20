close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

Angela Cullen has been out enjoying her new life in America after joining forces with young IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong.

The two are both from New Zealand and have both enjoyed their time working together in the United States so far.

It’s a different kettle of fish for Cullen, who is used to the chaotic and demanding Formula 1 scene from her time along Lewis Hamilton.

She worked alongside the seven-time world champion for seven years between 2016 and 2023 as his physiotherapist.

Angela Cullen alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2018
Angela Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

What has Angela Cullen been up to?

A Formula 1 fan favourite, there were many left sad at her departure from the paddock when she announced her split from Hamilton.

After travelling the world, she found her next opportunity alongside Armstrong, who recently took his maiden IndyCar podium with 3rd at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Her experience in working with one of the greatest racing drivers of all time should assist Armstrong’s efforts as he matures and develops his career.

In a post on her Instagram story, Cullen can be seen boasting a ‘vibe’ while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Related

Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Angela Cullen Marcus Armstrong United States
Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble

  • Yesterday 23:59
Haas F1 drivers compete in UNIQUE one-off event

Haas F1 drivers compete in UNIQUE one-off event

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

IndyCar Series

IndyCar Laguna Seca 2024: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey start times, schedule and TV

  • 19 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit outlines Verstappen 'WORRY' for Mercedes move

  • 3 uur geleden
Angela Cullen

Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

  • Today 17:00
F1 Academy

F1 Academy Explained: Everything there is to know about the all-female racing series

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x