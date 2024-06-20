Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast

Angela Cullen has been out enjoying her new life in America after joining forces with young IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong.

The two are both from New Zealand and have both enjoyed their time working together in the United States so far.

It’s a different kettle of fish for Cullen, who is used to the chaotic and demanding Formula 1 scene from her time along Lewis Hamilton.

She worked alongside the seven-time world champion for seven years between 2016 and 2023 as his physiotherapist.

Angela Cullen alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2018

Angela Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

What has Angela Cullen been up to?

A Formula 1 fan favourite, there were many left sad at her departure from the paddock when she announced her split from Hamilton.

After travelling the world, she found her next opportunity alongside Armstrong, who recently took his maiden IndyCar podium with 3rd at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Her experience in working with one of the greatest racing drivers of all time should assist Armstrong’s efforts as he matures and develops his career.

In a post on her Instagram story, Cullen can be seen boasting a ‘vibe’ while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Related