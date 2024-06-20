Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast
Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast
Angela Cullen has been out enjoying her new life in America after joining forces with young IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong.
The two are both from New Zealand and have both enjoyed their time working together in the United States so far.
It’s a different kettle of fish for Cullen, who is used to the chaotic and demanding Formula 1 scene from her time along Lewis Hamilton.
She worked alongside the seven-time world champion for seven years between 2016 and 2023 as his physiotherapist.
READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade
What has Angela Cullen been up to?
A Formula 1 fan favourite, there were many left sad at her departure from the paddock when she announced her split from Hamilton.
After travelling the world, she found her next opportunity alongside Armstrong, who recently took his maiden IndyCar podium with 3rd at the Detroit Grand Prix.
Her experience in working with one of the greatest racing drivers of all time should assist Armstrong’s efforts as he matures and develops his career.
In a post on her Instagram story, Cullen can be seen boasting a ‘vibe’ while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles.
READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Laguna Seca 2024: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey start times, schedule and TV
- 19 minutes ago
Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues
- 2 uur geleden
F1 pundit outlines Verstappen 'WORRY' for Mercedes move
- 3 uur geleden
Cullen gives off special 'vibe' in LA Instagram boast
- Today 17:00
F1 Academy Explained: Everything there is to know about the all-female racing series
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul