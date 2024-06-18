Huge F1 event set to EXPAND into major new city

Formula 1 is set to bring one its exhibitions to an exciting new location this summer.

It's an event which combines every nature of the sport's past, present and future to deliver an engaging fan experience.

Previously, the exhibition has taken place in Madrid, Vienna and currently Toronto, with London set to be the fourth name added to the list.

The London edition of the event will pay homage to the British Grand Prix and its contribution to motorsport over the years via a collaboration with the Silverstone Museum and is set to open its doors for the first time on 23rd August 2024.

London is set to be the fourth city to host the F1 Exhibition

The F1 Exhibition is set to celebrate the British Grand Prix

What will feature at F1's Exhibition in London?

In a European first, one thing set to feature at the event are state-of-the-art simulators which will offer fans the opportunity to get a taste of what it is like behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Popular exhibits from previous exhibitions will also be on display. These include 'Once Upon a Time in Formula 1' which showcases iconic and defining moments throughout the sport's history through a mix of previously unseen footage, photographs and documents, as well as 'Drivers and Duels', which details the evolution of the driver's from the first official race in 1950 to the modern day.

No doubt another room of interest to fans will be 'Survival', which looks back at Romain Grosjean's horror crash in Bahrain in 2020. Grosjean miraculously emerged from the flames that evening, and his burnt-out chassis from the accident will be on display for fans to get a close look at.

Romain Grosjean's burnt-out chassis will feature at the event

“It’s fitting to bring The F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams and drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history," said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1.

“The F1 Exhibition has been incredibly popular since its launch in Madrid, and successful runs in Vienna and Toronto prove that it is a great way to engage with both hardcore fans and new audiences, whilst extending F1’s reach beyond the racetrack.

"London is one of the most cultural, vibrant cities in the world, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the show.”

