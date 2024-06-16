Verstappen reveals RADICAL plan to improve F1

Max Verstappen has revealed one way in which Formula 1 could become a 'more fun' experience.

His comments come after the sport's governing body confirmed that new regulations - to be introduced in 2026 - created to improve sustainability and competition will go ahead as scheduled.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

The alterations will see cars rely heavily on electrical power - and use more environmentally-friendly fuels - as the sport looks to achieve its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The 2026 cars will be lighter and smaller than the current crop, whilst there will also be a 30kg drop in weight.

Max Verstappen is aiming for a fourth world title with Red Bull

The FIA have confirmed new regulations for F1 cars will be introduced in 2026

World champion's admits plan is 'wishful thinking'

Despite the plans being introduced with a view to increase overtaking and competitiveness, Verstappen believes that teams will find it difficult to find the correct balance, especially considering many already tend to run overweight.

The reigning world champion appreciates the challenges involved in creating the 'perfect scenario', but admitted that the proposed weight reduction won't have a significant impact on making the sport more exciting for drivers.

"It's gonna be very tough with how everything is, but let's see," he told Autosport.com.

"I mean, even now, some teams are overweight, right? So, to go even 30 kilos less... of course, I know that the dimensions change a little bit, but I'm not sure that 30 kilos will be the perfect scenario.

Verstappen wants to see more competitive racing

"You need at least 100-150kg. At the moment with how everything is, for sure it's not possible. But that is also to do with the engine, right? Engine and battery related... it's very heavy and long, wide.

"At the moment it's wishful thinking but that is definitely what we need, to make it more agile and probably a bit more fun."

READ MORE: Zak Brown speaks out on 'GAME-CHANGING' new IndyCar deal

Related