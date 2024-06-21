F1 Practice Timetable: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off today (Friday, June 21), and these are all the details you need to keep up with the practice sessions, including start times.

After finishing a disappointing sixth in a race that saw Charles Leclerc finally claim a long-awaited victory in front of his home crowd in Monaco, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was able to snatch a victory from the jaws of pole-sitter George Russell in Canada, after both drivers shared the exact lap time of 1:12.000 seconds in the final qualifying run (Q3).

The Dutchman delivered a masterful performance to secure his 60th career win and extend his grip on the championship lead with 194 points after nine rounds.

Now heading into the 10th round of the 2024 season in Spain, the energy drink giants aim to widen their gap at the top of both championships. Meanwhile, their closest rivals, Ferrari, are hungry to bounce back after a disastrous Canadian GP where both Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz retired from the race.

F1 Practice times - Spanish Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Spanish Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, June 21, 2024

Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday

UK time: 12:30pm Friday

United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday

South Africa: 1:30pm Friday



Spanish Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, June 21, 2024

Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday

UK time: 4pm Friday

United States (EDT) 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday

South Africa: 5pm Friday



Spanish Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, June 22, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday

UK time: 11:30am Saturday

United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday

South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

France: Canal+

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

