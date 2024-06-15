FIA HYPOCRISY exposed by former F1 star after rule change
An ex-Formula 1 star has taken to social media in response to a decision made by the sport's governing body.
The FIA has updated its International Sporting Code, adding a clause that states that, although the minimum age required for the superlicence required to drive in F1 is 18 years old, dispensation may be given to certain drivers.
The news will come as a major boost to young hopeful Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who could now make his FP1 debut before his 18th birthday in August.
Currently racing for Prema Racing alongside Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman, the exciting Italian is already part of the Mercedes Junior Team, and has been strongly linked with the soon-to-be vacant seat at the Brackley-based outfit.
Given Logan Sargeant's ongoing struggles at Williams, the 17-year-old has been tipped to replace the American before the end of this season, although this prospect was previously denied by team boss James Vowles.
Rossi takes aim at F1 bosses
While the rule change will likely benefit Antonelli, a former F1 driver has hinted the decision is hypocritical in nature.
Alexander Rossi - who represented Manor in 2015 - was regarded as one of the sport's top prospects when he broke on to the F1 scene, but had to wait until turning 18 before being granted his superlicence.
The American's stint in F1 didn't last long, however, opting instead to pursue a career in IndyCar, where he continues to race today.
The 32-year-old has now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the disparity in treatment between himself and Antonelli.
He wrote: "Oh so exceptions can be made? Huh."
Oh so exceptions can be made? Huh. https://t.co/uvotRUPfSC— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) June 14, 2024
FIA HYPOCRISY exposed by former F1 star after rule change
