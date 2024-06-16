Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

A star of Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive has offered an interesting hypothesis regarding Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 contract.

The Dutchman is tied to the Milton Keynes based outfit until at least 2028, offering him the chance to become the most decorated driver in the history of the sport.

He will be partnered by Sergio Perez for at least another year after the team announced they were retaining him before the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite a poor 2024 season from the Mexican, he has clearly achieved enough to impress the team and convince them to keep his services for the next two years.

Max Verstappen has dominated his Red Bull teammates

Sergio Perez has signed a contract extension despite his recent struggles

Guenther Steiner offers Max Verstappen contract theory

With Perez largely struggling up against Verstappen, and Red Bull's rivals, such as McLaren and Ferrari, closing the gap to the team in terms of performance, many are surprised that Perez has been given an extended stay.

This includes former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who has offered a potential theory as to why Red Bull have opted to stick with the Mexican, hinting at a potentially noteworthy cause in Verstappen's deal with the team.

“I was as surprised as you,” Steiner replied to the hosts on the Red Flags Pod when discussing Sergio Perez’s contract extension.

“I wouldn't add a lot to what you just said because I was like ‘what the….’.

“And I like and respect Sergio because I spoke a few times with him [about] coming to Haas, but he's just struggling.

“But I think they are happy as you say, and maybe Max said ‘I want Sergio or I don’t stay’ - you never know if he hasn’t got a clause in his contract.”

Former Haas team chief Guenther Steiner

When quizzed on his comments and whether or not those sorts of clauses exist in F1, Steiner confirmed they do.

“Oh yeah, obviously they exist [in] contacts that the number one driver, if you’ve got the number one driver status, that you can decide the number two, or be part of it,” Steiner continued.

“You cannot say ‘my brother is driving the second car’ but, you know, you have got the voice in it and they get done I think.”

