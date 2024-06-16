close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

A star of Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive has offered an interesting hypothesis regarding Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 contract.

The Dutchman is tied to the Milton Keynes based outfit until at least 2028, offering him the chance to become the most decorated driver in the history of the sport.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

He will be partnered by Sergio Perez for at least another year after the team announced they were retaining him before the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite a poor 2024 season from the Mexican, he has clearly achieved enough to impress the team and convince them to keep his services for the next two years.

Max Verstappen has dominated his Red Bull teammates
Sergio Perez has signed a contract extension despite his recent struggles

Guenther Steiner offers Max Verstappen contract theory

With Perez largely struggling up against Verstappen, and Red Bull's rivals, such as McLaren and Ferrari, closing the gap to the team in terms of performance, many are surprised that Perez has been given an extended stay.

This includes former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who has offered a potential theory as to why Red Bull have opted to stick with the Mexican, hinting at a potentially noteworthy cause in Verstappen's deal with the team.

“I was as surprised as you,” Steiner replied to the hosts on the Red Flags Pod when discussing Sergio Perez’s contract extension.

“I wouldn't add a lot to what you just said because I was like ‘what the….’.

“And I like and respect Sergio because I spoke a few times with him [about] coming to Haas, but he's just struggling.

“But I think they are happy as you say, and maybe Max said ‘I want Sergio or I don’t stay’ - you never know if he hasn’t got a clause in his contract.”

Former Haas team chief Guenther Steiner

When quizzed on his comments and whether or not those sorts of clauses exist in F1, Steiner confirmed they do.

“Oh yeah, obviously they exist [in] contacts that the number one driver, if you’ve got the number one driver status, that you can decide the number two, or be part of it,” Steiner continued.

“You cannot say ‘my brother is driving the second car’ but, you know, you have got the voice in it and they get done I think.”

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Guenther Steiner Netflix Canadian Grand Prix
Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate
Latest F1 News

Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate

  • Today 19:00
Verstappen 'demanding' according to Red Bull boss Horner
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'demanding' according to Red Bull boss Horner

  • Today 15:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

F1 star's toddler daughter MAKES him sign autographs

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause

  • 2 uur geleden
Logan Sargeant

Why F1 is losing MASSIVE opportunity for expansion

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate

  • Today 19:00
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours 2024 Results: F1 stars on podium after dramatic race

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x