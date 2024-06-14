close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brundle points out KEY turning point in Ricciardo career

Brundle points out KEY turning point in Ricciardo career

Brundle points out KEY turning point in Ricciardo career

Brundle points out KEY turning point in Ricciardo career

Sky Sports F1 pundit has pinpointed where Daniel Ricciardo's career fell off course with a key decision.

The Visa Cash App driver has struggled to deliver any consistency so far in 2024 and has been outshone by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links

He has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent at times, producing a stunning drive to secure fourth spot in the Miami Sprint Race, while he also impressed during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, finishing eighth in testing conditions.

The 34-year-old, however, has been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who boasts a 7-2 record in qualifying, and has secured points in six of his last eight races.

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to impress for RB this season
Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has consistently got the better of the Australian

'World-class talent' should have stayed at Red Bull

Ricciardo drove for Red Bull between 2014-2018, winning seven times whilst partnering former world champion Sebastian Vettel, as well as current title-holder Max Verstappen.

The Australian opted to leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit ahead of the 2019 season to embark on a new challenge at Renault, before moving on to endure an disappointing spell spell at McLaren.

Having been brought back into the F1 fold at RB following a short spell away from the sport in 2023, Ricciardo had ambitions of making a return to Red Bull.

That prospect looks increasingly unlikely to materialise now given the reigning constructors' champions decision to retain Sergio Perez for another season.

Ricciardo raced under Red Bull boss Christian Horner from 2014-2018

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Brundle reflected on Ricciardo's decision to leave Red Bull whilst at the top of his game, claiming that he 'never seemed to be quite the same driver' following that departure.

"Daniel has won eight GPs including an outstanding Monaco victory, scored 32 podiums, and has regularly shown world-class talent," he said.

"But those results were quite a while ago and I wish he'd not left Red Bull at the end of 2018. That was an emotional and flawed decision, he should have faced up to Max in the best car, then he'd have necessarily raised his game even further.

"Ricciardo never seemed to be quite the same driver again.

"He clearly still does have speed and race craft, as we witnessed also in the Miami Sprint, but something in his psyche or approach is holding that back and it's costing him opportunity and longevity."

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Canadian Grand Prix Miami Sprint race
F1 team's WOEFUL year continues as Perez struggles AGAIN - FIVE things you may have missed at the Canadian GP
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 team's WOEFUL year continues as Perez struggles AGAIN - FIVE things you may have missed at the Canadian GP

  • June 10, 2024 17:00
'DANGEROUS' F1 rule change slammed by champion
Latest F1 News

'DANGEROUS' F1 rule change slammed by champion

  • June 9, 2024 19:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team set to return to CLASSIC race after quarter-century gap

  • 18 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series: Start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Brundle points out KEY turning point in Ricciardo career

  • 3 uur geleden
Danica Patrick

F1 pundit Danica Patrick enjoys FASCINATING chat with billionaire entrepreneur

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

F1 icon predicts SENSATIONAL Hamilton and Newey Ferrari partnership

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x