Red Bull chief 'confirms' new Mercedes driver

A Red Bull chief may have inside knowledge regarding Mercedes' 2025 driver line-up after a TV appearance.

The Milton Keynes based outfit only just confirmed their duo beyond this season, after speculation that Max Verstappen could leave for Mercedes and Sergio Perez could be dropped.

Toto Wolff admitted he had flirted with the idea of Verstappen joining the Silver Arrows. However, he has yet to officially confirm who will replace Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion heading to Maranello after 11 years with the Brackley outfit.

But, in a recent interview with oe24, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko said: “I just read that they have confirmed Antonelli."

Helmut Marko has been a Red Bull advisor for 19 years

Is Helmut Marko right?

The Austrian was quickly told this was just a rumour, and that there is no official confirmation of the move yet.

Having gone through a rough patch since the 2022 regulation changes, Mercedes looked much improved at the Canadian Grand Prix, claiming their first podium of the season.

Discussing if the team should be considered a threat to Red Bull, Marko responded: “We are fully focused on winning the World Championship. We have seen that if you are not fully focused, you quickly lose the ability to win”.

For now, Red Bull remain top of the table in the constructors' championship, with Mercedes hanging quite a way behind in fourth place.

