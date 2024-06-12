F1 champion to attempt SPECIAL title win

A Formula 1 champion will attempt to achieve another segment of the 'Triple Crown' this weekend by competing in an endurance event.

The Le Mans 24 hour race sits alongside both the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy500 as three of the most prestigious racing events in the world that form the 'Triple Crown' - which has only been achieved by F1 champion Graham Hill.

186 drivers in 62 cars will take to the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe in France from June 15-16, as they aim to cover the greatest distance over a 24-hour period in order to be crowned champion.

Just five F1 title winners have achieved success at Le Mans, the most recent of which was Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso, who clinched back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019.

The UK holds the record for most race wins with 34, while British icon Derek Bell is the event's most successful driver, winning five times.

Jenson Button enjoyed spells in F1 with a number teams

Fernando Alonso won the prestigious event in 2018 and 2019

Can Button join list of legends?

Now, former McLaren driver Jenson Button is looking to add his name to that illustrious list of winners as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Racing for Hertz Team Jota, the 44-year-old will share driving duties with fellow Briton Phil Hanson and Denmark's Oliver Rasmussen.

After signing with the team in 2023, Button - who has driven in various motorsport categories since his retirement from F1 in 2017 - spoke of his excitement at facing the upcoming challenge.

"There is every chance we can fight for a win at Le Mans, otherwise I wouldn't be doing it," he said, speaking to Sky Sports.

"I'm not interested in just being on the grid after the career I've had.

"I've kept back busy with my racing; my fitness has been great, so I'm ready for it, and a team like Hertz Team Jota, they are a true out-and-out racing team - that's what I love about them."

