Angela Cullen shares touching message with fans

Lewis Hamilton's former physio Angela Cullen has shared a special message with her fans as she continues her journey in IndyCar.

Hamilton and Cullen broke off from each other in 2023 after seven years working together.

The duo remain in touch, though Cullen is now in the United States of America working with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen has shared insights into their sporting journey via social media, and her latest life update includes motivational advice for followers.

What is Angela Cullen doing now?

After departing from her role alongside Hamilton and Mercedes, Cullen took a professional break.

For the 2024 season, she began working with fellow New Zealander Armstrong, who drives the No 11 car for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar.

The two appear to have formed a good friendship, and 23-year-old Armstrong is currently 13th in the standings.

Cullen is fond of sharing motivational posts on her Instagram, and recently delivered a new message.

"The journey you are on is not random, it’s meant and designed for you," she wrote on the platform, alongside a selfie in front of a colourful mural reading 'Love'.

"Every detail in your life connects with everything else and there is always a purpose for everything," Cullen continued.

"Don’t get discouraged, but pay more attention to patterns and signs. You have everything you need."

