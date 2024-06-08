F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer disaster as Verstappen narrowly misses pole
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer disaster as Verstappen narrowly misses pole
George Russell took pole position by the finest margins setting exactly the same time as Max Verstappen.
Both drivers completed their lap in 1:12.000, with the Brit snatching pole by setting his time first.
Russell remains ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in their qualifying head-to-head 8-1, with the champion qualifying down in seventh.
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
It is the first time since the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix that both Ferraris have failed to make Q3.
The result comes as a shock after the Scuderia were tipped to take pole in Montreal.
Sergio Perez failed to make it out of Q1 once again after Alex Albon pushed him into the drop-zone.
The Mexican has recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, however he has failed to make it into Q2 on two consecutive occasions now.
F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] 1:12.000
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.000
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.021
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.103
5. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.178
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.228
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.280
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.414
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.701
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.796
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer disaster as Verstappen narrowly misses pole
- Yesterday 22:40
F1 Results Today: Hamilton favourite in Canada after DOMINANT display
- Yesterday 19:05
Verstappen offers cryptic Red Bull update after Perez contract renewal
- Yesterday 05:00
F1 Results Today: Verstappen practice ended by FIRE as surprise team dominate
- Yesterday 00:33
F1 pundit claims Verstappen could make shock Red Bull EXIT
- Yesterday 04:00
F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart
- Yesterday 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul