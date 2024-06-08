F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer disaster as Verstappen narrowly misses pole

George Russell took pole position by the finest margins setting exactly the same time as Max Verstappen.

Both drivers completed their lap in 1:12.000, with the Brit snatching pole by setting his time first.

Russell remains ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in their qualifying head-to-head 8-1, with the champion qualifying down in seventh.

It is the first time since the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix that both Ferraris have failed to make Q3.

The result comes as a shock after the Scuderia were tipped to take pole in Montreal.

Sergio Perez failed to make it out of Q1 once again after Alex Albon pushed him into the drop-zone.

The Mexican has recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, however he has failed to make it into Q2 on two consecutive occasions now.

F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes] 1:12.000

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.000

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.021

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.103

5. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.178

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.228

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.280

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.414

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.701

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.796



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

