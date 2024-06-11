Marko reveals whether Horner is Perez's manager
Marko reveals whether Horner is Perez's manager
Helmut Marko has confirmed whether or not Christian Horner is Sergio Perez's manager after the Mexican driver signed a new contract with Red Bull.
The Milton Keynes based outfit have endured a tough year off-track, following an internal investigation into team boss Christian Horner for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female employee.
Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the allegations have caused an internal split within the team between Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.
The power struggle has also impacted the Verstappen camp with Max’s father, Jos, claiming Red Bull will be ‘torn apart’ if Horner remains in his role.
How has the Horner/Marko split impacted Red Bull?
Red Bull’s power struggle has reportedly seeped into driver market politics, with Horner supporting Daniel Ricciardo and blocking Marko’s attempts to install Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.
Horner has also been vocal in his support for Sergio Perez, who has re-signed with Red Bull until 2026.
In an interview with Sky Germany Helmut Marko established whether or not Horner had become Sergio Perez’s manager.
“Perez has done a good job in recent years, apart from a few small slip ups,” Marko said.
“He came second in the world championship and we want peace within the team. We want harmony with both drivers and that is the case currently.
“They are similar in terms of the technical statements they provide and that also makes it easier for the engineers. In a time of so much upheaval, it is important that there is continuity.”
When asked if he was still involved in Perez's contract renewal, Marko assured Sky Germany that the decision was mutual.
The Austrian also provided a clear response regarding claims over whether Christian Horner was Perez’s manager.
“His [Perez] manager is Julian Jakobi (...) It is not the case that Christian Horner is the manager,” Marko said.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul