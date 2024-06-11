Marko reveals whether Horner is Perez's manager

Helmut Marko has confirmed whether or not Christian Horner is Sergio Perez's manager after the Mexican driver signed a new contract with Red Bull.

The Milton Keynes based outfit have endured a tough year off-track, following an internal investigation into team boss Christian Horner for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female employee.

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the allegations have caused an internal split within the team between Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

The power struggle has also impacted the Verstappen camp with Max’s father, Jos, claiming Red Bull will be ‘torn apart’ if Horner remains in his role.

Christian Horner was subject to an internal investigation earlier this year

Jos Verstappen has reportedly fallen out with Christian Horner

How has the Horner/Marko split impacted Red Bull?

Red Bull’s power struggle has reportedly seeped into driver market politics, with Horner supporting Daniel Ricciardo and blocking Marko’s attempts to install Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

Horner has also been vocal in his support for Sergio Perez, who has re-signed with Red Bull until 2026.

In an interview with Sky Germany Helmut Marko established whether or not Horner had become Sergio Perez’s manager.

“Perez has done a good job in recent years, apart from a few small slip ups,” Marko said.

“He came second in the world championship and we want peace within the team. We want harmony with both drivers and that is the case currently.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links

Helmut Marko discusses Sergio Perez's contract

“They are similar in terms of the technical statements they provide and that also makes it easier for the engineers. In a time of so much upheaval, it is important that there is continuity.”

When asked if he was still involved in Perez's contract renewal, Marko assured Sky Germany that the decision was mutual.

The Austrian also provided a clear response regarding claims over whether Christian Horner was Perez’s manager.

“His [Perez] manager is Julian Jakobi (...) It is not the case that Christian Horner is the manager,” Marko said.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on

Related