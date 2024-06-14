Marko in BRUTAL assessment of Ricciardo's F1 future

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has dented Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future hopes in a recent interview.

The Australian’s performances this season have been subject to scrutiny, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda comprehensively beating him thus far.

Tsunoda and Ricciardo’s qualifying head-to-head sits at 7-1 in favour of the Japanese driver, who has made a series of Q3 appearances.

Aside from a P4 in the Miami sprint, Ricciardo has failed to score a point in a full grand prix, with Tsunoda achieving most of RB’s points.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled this season

Yuki Tsunoda has delivered consistently this season

Will Ricciardo remain at RB for 2025?

Recently, world champion Jacques Villeneuve questioned ‘why’ Ricciardo was still in F1, delivering a brutal assessment of the driver’s career.

If Ricciardo continues to under-deliver RB reserve driver, Liam Lawson, could be brought in to replace the 34-year-old.

RB, formerly Alpha Tauri and Toro Rosso, has acted as a junior team to Red Bull, preparing and assessing young talent for a seat at the senior team.

However, by retaining Ricciardo and not promoting their young talent, RB are rejecting the philosophy they were built on.

Speaking to Sky Germany during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Helmut Marko insisted that RB are still a junior team, despite their line-up of experienced drivers this season.

Helmut Marko insists RB are still a 'junior team'

“Tsunoda is set with his performances. Ricciardo had one good sprint race but he is clearly behind Tsunoda. Racing Bulls is still a junior team and you have to think about what will happen in the future,” Marko said to Sky Germany.

When asked if Liam Lawson would replace Daniel Ricciardo, Marko emphasised that RB was committed to youth with a roster of young drivers to choose from.

“Liam Lawson is definitely on the list but we also have another two good drivers with Hadjar and Iwasa. We are very well positioned in the youth department,” Marko added.

