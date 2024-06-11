FIA warn McLaren driver for Canadian GP shenanigans
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has swerved a penalty from the FIA after being the subject of an investigation on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
During a much-delayed practice session, Piastri was among the many drivers who faced difficulty on track thanks to the tumultuous weather.
The 23-year-old F1 driver was summoned to the stewards after the FIA reported his alleged failure to follow the Race Director's instructions during FP2.
Piastri finished the session P16 around the circuit Gilles Villeneuve, facing an infringement investigation.
The move in question occurred at turn 14, leaving the Australian with an official warning.
Many drivers ventured off track during practice, with teammate Lando Norris also coming under investigation after finishing FP1 top of the table.
Charles Leclerc wasn't so lucky, being handed a penalty thanks to confusion from Ferrari surrounding track conditions.
Stewards' statement following investigation
In their statement, race officials said: “The driver of Car 81 left the track at turn 14, did not touch the orange kerb on the inside and did not follow the instructions outlined in item 15 of the Race Director’s Event Notes.
“However, the Stewards determine that, given the weather conditions, the driver took reasonable action not to rejoin the track in an unsafe manner and did not gain any lasting advantage and therefore consider a Warning as appropriate.
“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”
