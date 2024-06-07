close global

HUGE F1 announcement expected after cryptic FIA post

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, is set to make a major announcement after teasing fans in a new social media post.

The FIA write the rulebook for F1 and dish out the penalties, whilst also looking to advance the sport's ever-improving safety measures.

The body has come under fire recently for a variety of things, including drivers complaining about penalty points to boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem being investigated - and cleared - regarding accusations that he interfered with the organisation of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But with the FIA's next announcement, they are looking to the future, as their latest post on social media teased.

F1 is governed by the FIA
FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem was cleared of interfering in the Las Vegas GP

What are the FIA planning to announce?

The FIA have teased the next era of F1 with a post referencing the 2026 regulations, the next technical shake-up which will see new, more sustainable engines and a host of other changes.

On X, the governing body posted a short video with text reading '2026 regulations', alongside the caption "D-1 [days minus one], get ready for a new era 🏁".

The post also revealed that there will be more information about the new era shared on June 6th, at 3.30pm CEST (2.30pm BST).

The new regulation announcement comes at a time where the pack is beginning to close up in what is the third year of the current regulations, which Red Bull mastered in 2022 and Mercedes suffered after years of domination.

Exactly what is revealed in the FIA's announcement is yet to be seen, but it could provide more detailed insight into how the 2026 cars will look and operate.

Red Bull F1 FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem Las Vegas Grand Prix
