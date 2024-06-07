close global

Canada GP tire options revealed amid MAJOR weather concerns

The FIA and Pirelli have released the tyre compounds available to teams for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 arrives in North America for the first time this season in round nine of the world championship, with Max Verstappen narrowly leading the way from Charles Leclerc.

F1 Headlines: Newey tempted by rival F1 team in a BLOW to Ferrari

READ MORE: F1 team announce EXIT of title winning star

The Ferrari driver narrowed the gap last time out in Monaco with an emotional home victory which saw the Monegasque dive into the swimming pool in celebration.

The drivers could be in for a different type of drenching this weekend, though. Weather-wise, it has been mostly dry so far this season, but that looks almost certain to change this weekend with rain forecast throughout the weekend in Montreal.

Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix last time out
The Canadian Grand Prix is threatened by rain and storms

Which tyres are available to teams for the Canadian GP?

Thundery showers are forecast on Friday, with a 70% risk of rain for the first practice session, dropping to 61% for FP2.

Over the weekend, there is still the threat of rain for qualifying and the race, with the chance of wet weather at 54% and 40% respectively. This could see a repeat of 2023's chaotic wet qualifying which saw Haas and Nico Hulkenberg on the front row.

With that in mind, teams may find the track too slippery for slicks, and Pirelli have provided the intermediate and full wet tyres as usual.

There was wet weather in Canada for the 2023 grand prix weekend

Recently, however, F1 has seen little full wet weather running even when rain does come, as cars struggle drive in extreme wet conditions and so much spray is generated that visibility is hampered enough to bring out the red flag.

Alongside the wet weather tyres, Pirelli are offering the three softest compounds in their range for the third Canadian Grand Prix running: the C3 (hard), C4 (medium), and C5 (soft).

Pirelli also note that "the entire track has been resurfaced for this year and the kerbs have been replaced," which could provide an additional challenge for drivers navigating changeable conditions.

READ MORE: FIA faces CANCELLATION dilemma ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

