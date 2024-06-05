F1 star REPLACED ahead of Canadian GP

Esteban Ocon has been replaced ahead of the Canadian GP after announcing his departure from Alpine.

The Frenchman caused a collision with his team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP, ending his race, and nearly costing Gasly a crucial points finish.

Ocon will receive a five-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix, and has reportedly come under fire from Alpine boss Bruno Famin.

Following speculation about whether he will be replaced in Montreal, Ocon took to social media to deliver an impassioned statement about his future, and the abuse he had received since Monaco.

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of 2024

Alpine boss Bruno Famin

Where will Ocon race next season?

Earlier this week, Ocon announced he would be leaving Alpine at the end of 2024, after five seasons with the team.

Reports suggest Sauber/Audi and Haas have been chasing Ocon for 2025, attracted by the race winner’s experience in the sport.

The favourites to replace Ocon at Alpine include drivers’, such as Jack Doohan, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu, with the former tipped to race for the French team next season.

Doohan will have a chance to prove his capabilities to Famin, replacing Ocon in the Alpine for FP1 in Canada.

The Australian finished third in the 2023 Formula 2 world championship, and has since been reserve driver for Alpine.

Doohan will drive in Canada as part of a compulsory requirement for all F1 teams to run a rookie in two FP1 sessions this season.

Jack Doohan will drive for Alpine in FP1 of the Canadian GP

"Really excited to get out on track in Montreal for FP1," Doohan said on the opportunity.

"It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to.

"I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season. This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds.

"My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximising the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items and understanding the new track surface.”

