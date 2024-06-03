Andretti claims F1 kingmaker said he’d do ‘everything in his power’ to block grid bid

close global

Mario Andretti has revealed his part in a feud with a key member of the Formula 1 paddock.

F1 champion Andretti is the father of Andretti Global CEO Michael, who formerly raced in F1 and now owns a racing team that have had success in multiple motorsport series across the globe.

Andretti are hoping to one day become a full-time member of the F1 grid in years to come, with a 2026 entry bid falling at the last hurdle.

The FIA had initially given them the green light to join the grid, before Formula One Management ultimately rejected the bid, citing that they would not bring sufficient value to the sport as their reason.

Andretti Global want to be the 11th team on the F1 grid
Greg Maffei (left) is the CEO of Liberty Media

Unusual Andretti interaction

Despite this rejection, Andretti have pushed on hoping to fulfil their dreams of being an F1 team, potentially in 2028 when General Motors would support their bid as a power unit provider.

They have recently opened a racing headquarters in Silverstone Park, and hired legendary engineer Pat Symonds as a signal of their intent to be on the F1 grid.

However, Mario Andretti has now revealed an unusual conversation he had with two members of the F1 hierarchy.

Stefano Domenicali is the CEO of Formula One Group, while Greg Maffei is the CEO of Liberty Media, the company that owns F1. Andretti said he was invited to breakfast with the pair.

“I was asked to go there," he told NBC, according to Associated Press.

"And just as I was trying to explain that to Stefano, Greg Maffei, Mr. Maffei, broke in the conversation and he said: ‘Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael never enters Formula 1,’” Andretti said.

Formula 1 FIA Liberty Media Andretti Global Mario Andretti Haas racing team
