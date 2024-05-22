Lewis Hamilton may be preparing to depart Mercedes next season, but that hasn't stopped the seven-time world champion trying his hand at a new role with his current team in the meantime.

In February of this year, the Brit shocked the Formula 1 world by announcing he was set to end his 12-year relationship with the Brackley-based outfit to join rivals Ferrari in search of another championship tilt.

It's been a frustrating few seasons for the 39-year-old, having been replaced by Red Bull's Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force.

Hamilton still holds the record for the most F1 wins with 103, but his last triumph came back at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, and his form in 2024 would suggest he is unlikely to be adding to his impressive win haul any time soon.

In the opening seven races, he has failed to make the top five, with his sixth-place finish at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix delivering his joint-best result of the year.

The former McLaren driver hasn't been shy in airing his frustration with the lack of progress at Mercedes, who currently find themselves a long way off in fourth position in the constructors' standings.

In Imola, however, Hamilton enjoyed a lighter moment in the paddock, taking over the role as the Mercedes sound engineer as he attempted to spy on his fellow F1 rivals.

The move sparked laughter among the drivers gathered, with Williams star Alex Albon in particular looking more than a little bewildered.

