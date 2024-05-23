Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief
Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch-nemesis Toto Wolff, were spotted last week at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.
F1 returned to the region in Italy, where former Ferrari man Domenicali originates from, for the first time since 2022, after terrible floods cancelled last year's event.
READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses
Red Bull and Horner bounced back following a difficult Miami Grand Prix, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are having to come to terms with lower-midfield running, with Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton seemingly having a miserable 2024.
Team principals assemble
Wolff's rivalry with Horner originated from an eight-year spell where Mercedes were right at the top of the sport, before Horner's Red Bull team managed to topple Mercedes (in the drivers' championship at least) in 2021, and have gone on to dominate F1 ever since that immense title fight.
Now, the pair have been forced to put their differences aside at a meeting of all the team principals from the F1 paddock, with Domenicali buying them dinner at one of his preferred restaurants in Italy.
Williams team principal James Vowles revealed the wholesome meet-up, ahead of a weekend in which they will all do battle with the hopes of beating one another.
Vowles said in an Instagram post: "Really great evening with Stefano and the TPs.
"Stefano is from Imola and treated us to a fantastic meal. Great stories all night long; tomorrow we return to fight it out on track."
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival
- 10 minutes ago
Wolff opens up on 'tense' dinner with F1 bosses
- 1 uur geleden
Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief
- 2 uur geleden
Ferrari F1 star out to break Monaco CURSE
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff makes BOLD prediction on Mercedes chances at Monaco GP
- Yesterday 19:00
Newey calls for Red Bull changes BEFORE 2025 exit
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul