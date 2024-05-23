Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch-nemesis Toto Wolff, were spotted last week at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.

F1 returned to the region in Italy, where former Ferrari man Domenicali originates from, for the first time since 2022, after terrible floods cancelled last year's event.

Red Bull and Horner bounced back following a difficult Miami Grand Prix, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are having to come to terms with lower-midfield running, with Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton seemingly having a miserable 2024.

Formula 1 returns to Imola this weekend

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are rivals

Team principals assemble

Wolff's rivalry with Horner originated from an eight-year spell where Mercedes were right at the top of the sport, before Horner's Red Bull team managed to topple Mercedes (in the drivers' championship at least) in 2021, and have gone on to dominate F1 ever since that immense title fight.

Now, the pair have been forced to put their differences aside at a meeting of all the team principals from the F1 paddock, with Domenicali buying them dinner at one of his preferred restaurants in Italy.

Williams team principal James Vowles revealed the wholesome meet-up, ahead of a weekend in which they will all do battle with the hopes of beating one another.

Vowles said in an Instagram post: "Really great evening with Stefano and the TPs.

"Stefano is from Imola and treated us to a fantastic meal. Great stories all night long; tomorrow we return to fight it out on track."

