close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch-nemesis Toto Wolff, were spotted last week at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.

F1 returned to the region in Italy, where former Ferrari man Domenicali originates from, for the first time since 2022, after terrible floods cancelled last year's event.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

Red Bull and Horner bounced back following a difficult Miami Grand Prix, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are having to come to terms with lower-midfield running, with Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton seemingly having a miserable 2024.

Formula 1 returns to Imola this weekend
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are rivals

Team principals assemble

Wolff's rivalry with Horner originated from an eight-year spell where Mercedes were right at the top of the sport, before Horner's Red Bull team managed to topple Mercedes (in the drivers' championship at least) in 2021, and have gone on to dominate F1 ever since that immense title fight.

Now, the pair have been forced to put their differences aside at a meeting of all the team principals from the F1 paddock, with Domenicali buying them dinner at one of his preferred restaurants in Italy.

Williams team principal James Vowles revealed the wholesome meet-up, ahead of a weekend in which they will all do battle with the hopes of beating one another.

Vowles said in an Instagram post: "Really great evening with Stefano and the TPs.

"Stefano is from Imola and treated us to a fantastic meal. Great stories all night long; tomorrow we return to fight it out on track."

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 Christian Horner Toto Wolff Stefano Domenicali
Mercedes boss in DAMNING admission after team's Imola GP struggles
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes boss in DAMNING admission after team's Imola GP struggles

  • May 21, 2024 17:00
Mercedes stuck in 'no-man's land' with Hamilton MOANING about struggles
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes stuck in 'no-man's land' with Hamilton MOANING about struggles

  • May 20, 2024 20:26

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival

  • 10 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff opens up on 'tense' dinner with F1 bosses

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star out to break Monaco CURSE

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff makes BOLD prediction on Mercedes chances at Monaco GP

  • Yesterday 19:00
Red Bull

Newey calls for Red Bull changes BEFORE 2025 exit

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x